These two former coaches might have an interesting wager on Saturday’s Florida-LSU game

There’s an interesting wager brewing for the LSU-Florida football game Saturday, and it involves two former SEC coaches.
Former Tigers coach Les Miles initiated things with a tweet directed at former Gators coach Steve Spurrier.
Miles asked Spurrier how much he wants to bet his Gators are going down this week.
Spurrier responded.
“Shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday,” Spurrier tweeted. “If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do, you’re wearing my visor!”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Miles hasn’t replied to make the wager official.
According to Oddsshark.com, LSU is anywhere from a two-point to three-point favorite. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and unbeaten at 5-0, including a season-opening victory over Miami.
The Gators are coming off a victory at Mississippi State in head coach Dan Mullen’s return to Starkville. UF is 4-1 and ranked No. 22 in the country. Florida leads the all-time series 32-29-3, but LSU has won six of the last eight meetings and the past four games have been decided by seven points or fewer.
