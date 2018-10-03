What you need to know about the Miami Hurricanes and FSU rivalry heading into Saturday

One of the biggest rivalries in Florida — and the country — will be renewed Saturday.

The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium. The nationally televised game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

For the Hurricanes, they are hoping to stay undefeated in ACC play and get their first home win over their in-state rival since 2004.

“That’s a meaningful bit of history that we need to change the course of,” UM coach Mark Richt said Tuesday.

The Seminoles, meanwhile, plan to use Saturday’s game as a way to further jump-start a sluggish beginning to Willie Taggart’s tenure in Tallahassee. FSU earned its first conference win last week on a come-from-behind victory against Louisville after dropping its first two ACC matchups against Virginia Tech and Syracuse by a combined score of 54-10.

Here’s what you need to know about the rivalry heading into Saturday’s matchup:

About the series

There have been 62 meetings all time between Miami and FSU, with the Hurricanes leading the series 32-30 overall. The in-state rivalry series has gone through multiple lengthy win streaks. In fact, there have been six stretches throughout the series where one team has won four consecutive games, most recently with FSU winning seven consecutive games from 2010-2016.

The big matchups

Just like with any rivalry, there are a share of games that will be remembered

There are the multiple instances of “Wide Right” — with FSU missing late game-tying or game-winning field goals in 1991, 1992, 2000 and the 2004 Orange Bowl. “Wide Left” took place in 2002.

There was the “Block at Hard Rock” two years ago, in which the Hurricanes had a game-tying extra-point attempt blocked with 1:38 left to play and the Seminoles ran out the clock for the ensuing victory.

And, most recently, it was the “Rally in Tally,” capped by a touchdown pass from Malik Rosier to Darrell Langham with six seconds left to give the Hurricanes a 24-20 road win over the Seminoles to remain undefeated.

About those turnover props...

The Hurricanes made waves last year when it introduced the turnover chain, given to a defensive player each time he records a turnover.

Many teams have since created turnover props of their own — including FSU. During their come-from-behind win against Samford, the Seminoles introduced the turnover ... backpack. When a player forces a turnover, he teammates strap the maroon backpack to him in celebration.

With the UM-FSU matchup approaching, parody accounts for both the Miami turnover chain and FSU turnover backpack have been interacting back and forth, with some not-safe-for-work content involved.

“Everyone tries to copy a good thing,” Hurricanes center Tyler Gauthier said. “Ours is a little bit better.”

The stakes

With Miami dropping its season opener to LSU, the Hurricanes need a perfect run through the rest of the season to remain in contention for the College Football Playoffs. A win would also extend the Canes’ regular-season home winning streak to 13 games.

FSU is looking to move to .500 in conference play and get its fourth win on the season, moving it two away from bowl eligibility.