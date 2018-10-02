Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
College Sports

ESPN’s latest CFP predictor lists nine teams. Unbeaten UCF and LSU were left off.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 02, 2018 12:43 PM

ESPN released its updated College Football Playoff predictor odds Tuesday.

Just nine teams are listed with a chance to win this year’s national championship.

The team with the nation’s longest active winning streak, UCF, was left off the list.

So was LSU, ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and unbeaten at 5-0.

The Knights have won 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season. This year, UCF is 4-0 with its most recent victory coming against Power 5 opponent Pittsburgh. The Knights defeated the Panthers, 45-14, on Saturday.

UCF is currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll and plays host to SMU this Saturday.

ESPN’s complete list of teams, in order, along with percentage to make the playoff and to win the title are as follows:

  1. Alabama, 75.4 percent playoff chance, 32.6 percent title chance
  2. Ohio State, 74.9 percent, 22.9 percent
  3. Georgia, 52 percent, 13.9 percent
  4. Clemson, 56 percent, 10.8 percent
  5. Notre Dame, 47 percent, 6 percent
  6. Oklahoma, 32.6 percent, 5.3 percent
  7. Penn State, 15.9 percent, 3.3 percent
  8. Washington, 13.6 percent, 2.1 percent
  9. Michigan, 8.1 percent, 1.1 percent

Among the teams listed, Penn State, Washington and Michigan each has one loss. Undefeated LSU, West Virginia, Kentucky, Colorado and North Carolina State are among the Power 5 schools snubbed along with UCF — the lone Group of Five program ranked in the AP Top 25 — and fellow Group of Five unbeatens Cincinnati and USF.

