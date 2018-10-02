ESPN’s latest CFP predictor lists nine teams. Unbeaten UCF and LSU were left off.

ESPN released its updated College Football Playoff predictor odds Tuesday.
Just nine teams are listed with a chance to win this year’s national championship.
The team with the nation’s longest active winning streak, UCF, was left off the list.
So was LSU, ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and unbeaten at 5-0.
The Knights have won 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season. This year, UCF is 4-0 with its most recent victory coming against Power 5 opponent Pittsburgh. The Knights defeated the Panthers, 45-14, on Saturday.
UCF is currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll and plays host to SMU this Saturday.
ESPN’s complete list of teams, in order, along with percentage to make the playoff and to win the title are as follows:
- Alabama, 75.4 percent playoff chance, 32.6 percent title chance
- Ohio State, 74.9 percent, 22.9 percent
- Georgia, 52 percent, 13.9 percent
- Clemson, 56 percent, 10.8 percent
- Notre Dame, 47 percent, 6 percent
- Oklahoma, 32.6 percent, 5.3 percent
- Penn State, 15.9 percent, 3.3 percent
- Washington, 13.6 percent, 2.1 percent
- Michigan, 8.1 percent, 1.1 percent
Among the teams listed, Penn State, Washington and Michigan each has one loss. Undefeated LSU, West Virginia, Kentucky, Colorado and North Carolina State are among the Power 5 schools snubbed along with UCF — the lone Group of Five program ranked in the AP Top 25 — and fellow Group of Five unbeatens Cincinnati and USF.
