When FSU plays Miami this weekend, the Seminoles will wear these uniforms

October 02, 2018 11:58 AM

For the second time this season, Florida State is going with its traditional road uniforms. The Seminoles play the Miami Hurricanes in their annual in-state rivalry game this Saturday.

The Noles are scheduled to don the gold helmets, white jerseys and gold pants.

This week’s game marks the third road game for FSU this season. Previously, the Seminoles wore the gold/white/gold setup at Syracuse on Sept. 15. That was a 30-7 loss. Last week’s road game to Louisville saw maroon helmets and pants.

