The Miami Hurricanes drop in AP poll ahead of their matchup with FSU

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a 47-10 thrashing of North Carolina on Thursday that featured the UM defense forcing six turnovers and returning three for touchdowns.

But with the way the rest of the college football world shook out on Saturday, UM took a hit in the latest AP top 25 poll.

The Hurricanes dropped one spot to No. 17 in the poll, released on Sunday.

The Hurricanes’ 37-point margin of victory on Thursday was Miami’s largest in an ACC game under coach Mark Richt.

Since the Hurricanes’ season-opening loss to LSU in Arlington, Texas, the Canes have gone 4-0 and outscored opponents 204-51.

Next up for Miami is a home game against the Florida State Seminoles. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised on ABC.

The Seminoles (3-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are coming off a 28-24 win at Louisville on Saturday, their first win against a Power 5 opponent under first-year coach Willie Taggart, and have the chance to make a statement by defeating a ranked team. FSU’s wins before Saturday: a 36-26 come-from-behind win over Samford of the Football Championship Subdivision and a 37-19 win against Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 ACC), meanwhile, aim to win their second consecutive game against FSU and extend their regular-season win streak at home to 13 games, a mark that dates back to late in the 2016 season.

Around the state, undefeated UCF moved up one spot to No. 12 and the Florida Gators re-entered the pol at No. 22 following their road win against Mississippi State on Saturday.

The new top 10: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia and Washington.