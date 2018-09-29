UK linebacker Kash Daniel ejected, will miss first half of Texas A&M game

UK linebacker Kash Daniel was ejected from Saturday night’s game against South Carolina after being called for a targeting penalty during an interception return by teammate Darius West.
Daniel, who had a team-high eight tackles at the time of the incident, hit South Carolina tight end Jacob August with a shoulder block while August was trailing West on the play. The hit was reviewed for several minutes before being confirmed as a targeting penalty, and Daniel was sent off the field with 3:12 left in the third quarter and UK leading the Gamecocks, 24-10.
The sold-out Kroger Field crowd erupted in boos when the call was confirmed by lead referee Lee Hedrick.
Daniel, the Cats’ team leader with 32 tackles going into the game, chest-bumped teammates Jordan Jones and Josh Allen and tried to pump up his teammates before leaving the field, saluting the Kentucky fans on his way to the tunnel.
Since the penalty happened in the second half of Saturday night’s game, Daniel will be forced to miss the first half of next weekend’s game at Texas A&M.
