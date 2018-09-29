What’s your favorite uni, baby? Vote on favorite UK football combination.

Kentucky wore chrome helmets with a blue jersey and pants last October at home against Tennessee. Kentucky practiced in chrome helmets this week, but a uniform combination hasn’t been announced for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com
Earlier this week, the Kentucky football team practiced in its chrome helmets, meaning an alternate outfit might be in play Saturday night against South Carolina.
The Cats have kept their uniforms pretty traditional in the first four games — blue on white for the first two home games, white on white on the road and then all blue against Mississippi State.
For its home opener last season against Florida, the Cats wore chrome helmets, anthracite or “coal” jerseys and coal pants for an all-black look. But Kentucky has also donned the chrome dome with other combinations.
Traditionalists scoff at the variants, but it’s hard to deny the chrome helmet looks really cool in some combinations and a night game like Saturday is the best time to show them off.
Check out some of the combos the Cats have worn and vote in our poll on what outfit you like the best. You can vote for more than one.
Home options
The new traditional: Blue on white
Kentucky began the season against Central Michigan in what has become its typical home combination of blue helmet, blue jersey and white pants. The Cats wore it again against Murray State.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kick it up a notch: All blues
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops celebrated with linebacker Josh Allen after UK’s win over Mississippi State last week. The Cats wore all blue for the standout performance.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The old school: White helmet on blue on white
The white helmet, blue jersey and white pants, worn last season at home against Mississippi, harkened back to the look Kentucky wore for years, including the Tim Couch era.
Mark Mahan
Power formation: The all black
Kentucky took the field in essentially all black last year against Florida at Kroger Field with chrome helmets against a night sky, black jerseys and black pants. It marked UK’s boldest break from tradition yet.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
New school: Chrome on blues
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and the Cats donned chrome helmets, blue jerseys and blue pants for last season’s matchup with Tennessee.
Mark Mahan
Smokin’: Chrome, black/grey, blue
Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) and the Cats took on Louisville in a chrome helmet, black/grey jersey and blue pants last season.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The Roadies
White on white: The all-whites
Kentucky went down to Gainesville in what has become the typical road look this year with white helmet, white jersey and white pants. The combo worked for a streak-busting win.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Complete white out: No stripe
The Cats and quarterback Stephen Johnson went all white at Georgia last year with a special touch of removing the usual blue stripe atop the helmet.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The UK cheer: Blue! White! Blue!
Kentucky went to Starkville, Miss., last year in a change-up uniform from the usual all-white look, wearing blue helmets, white jerseys and blue pants, which probably provided a better contrast since the Bulldogs also wore white pants at home.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the two polls haven’t loaded, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the polls correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)
After practice on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said that explosive plays, and limiting explosive plays, could be a big factor in Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
