LSU’s marching band played this song. The Office cast members had this to say.

As LSU’s football team went into halftime of last Saturday’s victory over Louisiana Tech, there was something else happening inside Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The LSU marching band delivered the opening theme song to one of the more popular TV shows of the 21st century.
The band played The Office’s theme song with band members standing together to spell the words, “The Office,” on the field.
By Wednesday, cast members of the widely-popular American version of the original British show that ended in 2013 after nine seasons took to social media to approve of LSU’s marching band performance.
Reactions included, but not limited to, Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott, John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert, Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard, and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin.
A video of the performance was watched more than 1.89 million times on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon.
