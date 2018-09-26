After his three-game suspension, this is what the Bucs’ Jameis Winston had to say.

Jameis Winston is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Wednesday, the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback with Florida State spoke to reporters for the first time since the NFL reinstated him from a three-game suspension stemming from an alleged groping incident involving a female Uber driver.
“The most important thing is the success we’re having,” Winston told reporters at One Buc Place. “I’m back. I’m more excited about that right now.”
Winston said he catered meals to his Bucs teammates after every practice so he could have the team bonding aspect he missed during the three-game suspension.
Winston also said he trained hard, while away he was away from the Bucs.
During his absence, Ryan Fitzpatrick filled the void with three consecutive 400-yard passing games. The Bucs started off 2-0 before ‘Fitz Magic’s’ comeback attempt Monday against the Steelers fell short.
Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht told reporters before the season started there was no guarantee Winston would be the starting quarterback upon his return. Fitzpatrick and Winston are aware of head coach Dirk Koetter’s decision on who will start this Sunday’s road game against the Bears.
The alleged incident involving an Uber driver, who has since sued Winston, happened in March 2016. The NFL conducted an investigation into the incident and determined Winston violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The violation earned Winston a three-game suspension.
ESPN reported the lawsuit from the incident was filed in Arizona, where the plaintiff was identified only as “Kate P.”
“He ‘issued a hollow apology’ in July and ‘has a history of sexually hostile behavior and appears to be no closer to understanding the impact of his conduct,” ESPN reported.
Winston touched on the incident during Wednesday’s press conference with reporters.
“This happened 2 1/2 years ago and over the course of me being a franchise quarterback here or supposedly a franchise quarterback, I’ve learned a lot,” Winston said. “I love this community. I do all I can to help make this community prosper.”
