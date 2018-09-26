Before McKenzie Milton and Blake Bortles, UCF had a QB star in this current college coach

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton’s six-touchdown performance against Florida Atlantic last week only fuels the discussion that his name belongs in the Heisman Trophy race this season.
But before Milton, there was Blake Bortles. And before Bortles, there were Ryan Schneider, Daunte Culpepper and Darin Hinshaw.
Simply put, UCF has had its share of star quarterbacks.
Hinshaw is currently the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky. But when the UK assistant coach played for UCF, he was scintillating.
Hinshaw, who is a native of Punta Gorda located along Florida’s Southwest coast, set several program records during his career with the Knights.
They included career records of 9,000 passing yards and 82 touchdowns.
Now coaching, Hinshaw is part of head coach Mark Stoops’ staff that’s helped the Wildcats turn around the football program. UK is traditionally known for its basketball, but 2018 has been a revelation on the gridiron.
UK knocked off Florida to snap a 31-game losing streak on Sept. 8 before knocking off Mississippi State, ranked No. 14 at the time, to jump into the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
In the win against Florida, UK tallied 454 total yards of offense. UK had 300 total yards of offense in the victory over Mississippi State.
