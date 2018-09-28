How Kentucky and South Carolina match up — with a game prediction

How No. 17 Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) and South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:
Quarterbacks
Kentucky’s Terry Wilson completed only eight passes (in 14 attempts) in last week’s 28-7 upset of then-No. 14 Mississippi State. However, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore hit on two big plays — 23-yard passes to both Dorian Baker and C.J. Conrad — that led to two UK touchdowns. After Wilson ran for 105 yards at Florida and 80 vs. Murray State, he was limited to 18 rushing yards last week. South Carolina’s Jake Bentley (68.3 percent completions for 780 yards and six passing TDs) is the best pocket passer UK has yet faced in 2018. The 6-4, 227-pound junior was 24-of-36 passing for 304 yards and two TDs in South Carolina’s 23-13 loss to Kentucky last season. UK, however, picked him off twice in that game.
Advantage: South Carolina
Running backs
Kentucky star Benny Snell put himself into the national spotlight by running for 165 yards and four TDs in the victory over Mississippi State. In his two prior games against South Carolina, the 5-11, 223-pound junior has run for a combined 175 yards and three TDs. Led by Rico Dowdle (112 yards) and A.J. Turner (64), South Carolina ran for 273 yards last week in its 37-14 pasting of Vanderbilt. Last season, UK held the Gamecocks to 54 rushing yards with Dowdle limited to 23 yards and Turner 12.
Advantage: Kentucky
Wide receivers
Kentucky senior Dorian Baker (six catches, 69 yards) set up a TD last week with an acrobatic catch. Sophomore slot receiver Lynn Bowden (20 catches, 200 yards, one TD) has emerged as UK’s No. 1 receiving threat. In Deebo Samuel (20 catches, 145 yards, one TD), Bryan Edwards (14, 221, three) and Shi Smith (11, 191, one) South Carolina has one of the most dynamic wide receiving corps in the SEC. A year ago, Samuel caught five passes for 122 yards and a TD vs. Kentucky but suffered a leg injury in the game that ended his season.
Advantage: South Carolina
Tight ends
Kentucky’s C.J. Conrad (10 catches, 58 yards) set up a touchdown last week with a contested catch. South Carolina’s top two tight ends, senior K.C. Crosby and junior Kiel Pollard, each have four catches this season. Crosby is expected to play in spite of a broken finger.
Advantage: Kentucky
Offensive line
For the second time in three weeks, Kentucky right guard Bunchy Stallings was chosen SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after he graded at 93 percent with four knockdown blocks in the win over Mississippi State. Inexperienced left tackles E.J. Price and Naasir Watkins are “having some ups-and-downs like every player on our team. I’m very pleased with their progress,” Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said. South Carolina starts three seniors in left tackle Dennis Daley, left guard Zack Bailey and right tackle Blake Camper. The Gamecocks’ line had a sterling performance at Vanderbilt, opening holes for 273 rushing yards and not allowing even one Vandy pressure on quarterback Jake Bentley.
Defensive line
Kentucky end Calvin Taylor, a 6-9, 300-pound junior from Augusta, Ga., had two tackles and a big quarterback sack in the win over Mississippi State. Senior nose guard Tymere Dubose has started the past two games as Quinton Bohanna deals with an ankle injury. South Carolina tackle Javon Kinlaw was selected co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after a dominant game at Vandy. The 6-6, 304-pound junior had five tackles, three tackles for loss, two QB sacks, two QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
Advantage: South Carolina
Linebackers
Kentucky OLB/rush end Josh Allen was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks after an authoritative showing vs. Mississippi State. The 6-5, 260-pound senior had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a QB sack, a QB hurry and a pass breakup. He also disrupted many other plays with his pass rush. UK Coach Mark Stoops said WLB Jordan Jones (six tackles, one QB hurry) last week played “arguably, one of the best games he’s played. Not because of tackles or production, because of the discipline that he played with within the defense.” South Carolina MLB T.J. Brunson leads the Gamecocks in tackles (15). WLB Sherrod Greene has made 12 stops.
Advantage: Kentucky
Defensive backs
Kentucky senior cornerbacks Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson and Chris Westry will face their sternest test of 2018 so far against a potent South Carolina passing game. In UK’s 2017 victory over the Gamecocks, Baity had eight tackles and an interception and strong safety Mike Edwards had seven stops and a pick. South Carolina senior CB Rashad Fenton has the only two interceptions of 2018 for the Gamecocks. True freshman Jaycee Horn (12 tackles, two TFL) is the first-string nickel back.
Advantage: Even
Special teams
Kentucky sophomore punter Max Duffy (45.1 yards a kick average) has stopped seven punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Senior place-kicker Miles Butler is 2-of-3 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. UK is eighth in the SEC in punt returning and 13th in kickoff returns. South Carolina place-kicker Parker White accounted for 13 points (three field goals, four PATs) last week at Vandy and has not yet missed a kick this season. Punter Joseph Charlton is averaging 41.7 yards a kick with three punts stopped inside the 20. The Gamecocks are 12th in the SEC in punts returns, fifth in kickoff returns.
Advantage: Even
Prediction
Kentucky 28, South Carolina 26
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
