Next man up: Mark Richt changes Canes quarterback rotation again during media viewing

Mark Richt did what many of us expected Tuesday morning at the University of Miami’s Greentree Field.
Richt changed his quarterback rotation for the second day in a row during the media’s 15 minutes of viewing, with usual starter Malik Rosier taking the first-team snaps during handoffs to the running backs and during passing drills.
Behind fifth-year senior Rosier: redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry, who took first-team snaps Monday and played most of the game this past Saturday in UM’s 31-17 victory over FIU; redshirt freshman Cade Weldon; and true freshman Jarren Williams.
The No. 16 Canes (3-1) meet North Carolina (1-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday in UM’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game this season.
Richt told WQAM Monday morning after speaking at length about N’Kosi Perry, in response to questions about Perry’s 17-of-25 performance for 224 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception against FIU, that he had an idea of who he would start, but wasn’t 100-percent certain.
He said Monday night on Hurricane Hotline that one of the factors that would affect who starts would be, “How I gauge it in my heart to say, ‘what is the best thing for us to do right now?’
“Malik did nothing wrong. Malik has been battling for us his whole career. And as a starter he’s done a really good job. Ups and downs like anybody. We saw N’Kosi is not perfect either. That’s what happens when you get to play and everybody realizes you’re not perfect and they’ll be crying for the next guy one day.”
Other notes from Tuesday’s practice, in which the Canes did not wear pads, but shorts and helmets instead:
▪ Junior receiver Ahmmon Richards, who has not played since he was taken out with a knee injury early in the opener against LSU, was on a conditioning bike.
▪ Senior safety Jaquan Johnson, who injured his right hamstring late in the second quarter against Toledo, was working with trainers again on the Greentree sideline.
▪ Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert was also sidelined with training staff.
Comments