What you missed in the UCF Knights’ win over the FAU Owls? Lots of South Florida ties

If you looked closely at last Friday’s UCF-Florida Atlantic football game, you’d see all the ties to South Florida and more.
FAU running backs coach Kevin Smith is UCF’s all-time leading rusher. He’s guided Devin Singletary, FAU’s current running back, into a prolific rusher. Smith played his high school football at Southridge High in Miami, Florida.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Singletary (Deerfield Beach), UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson (Deerfield Beach), linebacker Shawn Burgess-Becker (Deerfield Beach) all played high school football in South Florida.
The Sun Sentinel also listed four other players that played at various Miami-area high school programs such as Booker T. Washington, Northwestern, Central, Norland, Flanagan and American Heritage during their prep careers.
UCF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon previously coached the Miami Hurricanes. And UCF athletic director Danny White’s brother, Brian, is FAU’s athletic director.
