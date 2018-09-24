BYU mascot loses head after failing to complete front flip

Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
