UK football lands second commitment in aftermath of win over Mississippi State

The victories keep piling up for the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, on and off the field.
Less than 24 hours after UK upset 14th-ranked Mississippi State, 28-7, at Kroger Field, the Cats landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Brandin Echols, who was in Lexington for an official visit centered on Saturday night’s game.
Echols — a 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect from Southaven, Miss. — is in his sophomore season at Northwest Mississippi Community College and will have three years to play two seasons at UK, which also extended him a scholarship offer out of high school.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Echols is the No. 44 national prospect and fifth-best cornerback among junior college recruits for the class of 2019. Rivals.com has him as the No. 30 player nationally in the juco ranks.
He has 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups in just four games so far this season. Last fall, Echols had 34 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and blocked kick.
Mississippi, Houston, Minnesota and Memphis were among the schools that had extended scholarship offers for the class of 2019.
Kentucky landed a commitment from three-star quarterback Amani Gilmore shortly after the victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Echols will join a UK team that has a need for secondary players. The Cats are expected to lose several experienced defensive backs following the 2018 season. Derrick Baity, Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson, Darius West and Chris Westry are all seniors this fall.
UK’s 2019 recruiting class already featured three high school defensive backs: four-star safety Moses Douglass — the Cats’ highest-rated commitment — and three-star cornerbacks Jalen Geiger and Jay Ward.
Echols is UK’s 18th overall commitment for the class of 2019, and the Cats’ class will move up to No. 37 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.
