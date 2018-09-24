New UM quarterback rotation during practice viewing. Looks as if Canes have new starter

Looks even clearer now that N’Kosi Perry will start for the No. 16 Hurricanes (3-1) against North Carolina (1-2) in a nationally televised night game on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the first time during media viewing since redshirt freshman Perry became a Hurricane, Perry took the first-team snaps at UM practice.

Behind Perry: usual redshirt senior Malik Rosier, then redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.

Williams, by the way, was doing passing drills. He sat out some last week, according to UM coach Mark Richt because of a recurring abdominal muscle strain.

▪ Slot receiver and return specialist Jeff Thomas, who Richt said earlier Monday would play against North Carolina despite being taken out of the FIU game early because of dehydration, practiced.

▪ Star safety Jaquan Johnson, who missed last game with a hamstring injury, was back at practice but on the sideline working with a trainer. He was with a UM trainer taking very short passes, but not running. I saw him walking gingerly. A couple others saw him lightly jogging.

▪ Receiver Ahmmon Richards (knee) was on a conditioning bicycle working out on the sideline during media viewing. He had no coverings of any type over his knees.

▪ Linebacker Waynmon Steed was sidelined Monday and working with training staff.

▪ The Canes will wear all black for UNC on Thursday.

▪ UM coach Mark Richt is likely going to replace struggling punter Zach Feagles with Jack Spicer for UNC.