The showdown with FIU just got more challenging for Hurricanes with latest injury news

Two of the best athletes and a freshman quarterback on the No. 21 University of Miami football team will not play in the game Saturday against FIU.

Receiver Ahmmon Richards and safety Jaquan Johnson were ruled out by coach Mark Richt on Thursday because of injuries.

Richards, a junior who was an All-American freshman but missed much of last season with ankle, knee and hamstring injuries, sustained a knee injury in the LSU opener and has not played since that UM loss. He has only one catch this season.

Johnson, a senior AP Preseason All-American, left the Toledo game with a hamstring injury just before halftime. After he left, the Rockets began to get big chunks of yardage, scored before the half, then scored another two touchdowns and a field goal to come within seven points twice.

Sophomore safety Amari Carter will take Johnson’s place Saturday in the game in which UM is a 26 1/2-point favorite.

Also, don’t expect to see true freshman quarterback Jarren Williams in this game. Williams did not practice the past couple days, Richt said, because of a recurring abdominal strain that he sustained during fall camp.

He has “a little bit of a chronic abdominal strain,’’ the coach said Thursday. “We just don’t want to make it worse, so we shut it down the last couple days.’’





Williams has played in one game and has completed one of three passes for 17 yards. He also ran for a 2-yard touchdown.