Former Florida State quarterback is transferring to an ACC school

Former Florida State third-string quarterback Bailey Hockman announced via social media he’s transferring to North Carolina State.
Hockman, who competed for the starting quarterback job during the summer camp with Deondre Francois and James Blackman, chose to transfer before the season started when he got beat out for the job.
Francois was named the starter the week leading into the season opener against Virginia Tech.
Hockman’s decision to stay with an Atlantic Coast Conference team means the Seminoles might have to face him if he earns the starting quarterback job for the Wolfpack next season.
