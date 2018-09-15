One of greatest Miami Hurricanes (Butch Davis era) ever comes to UM-Toledo as NFL scout

One of the Miami Hurricanes’ greatest players in history came to the Glass Bowl on Saturday to watch his Canes take on the Toledo Rockets.
Former linebacker Dan Morgan, 39, who came to Miami out of Coral Springs Taravella High, was at the game to scout for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, where he was named the director of player personnel this past May. Morgan said “it’s been a while’’ since he saw UM in person — sometime in the Al Golden era, when he was checking out former UM tight end Clive Walford.
Morgan, already in the UM Sports Hall of Fame, is on the ballot for the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class.
“Obviously, it’s something everybody dreams about, being in the hall of fame,” he said, “no matter what level.”
Morgan said he believes that the Hurricanes playing mid-major Toledo on the road “is a good idea.”
“This is a competitive Toledo team and you saw how they played us last year. It should be another good game. Miami has a bunch of talented guys, so I’m just honestly here to see all of them and see who stands out.”
Morgan came to the Hurricanes in 1997 with the intent of helping resurrect a program that had been pummeled by NCAA penalties and a loss of 31 scholarships over three years. In 2000, Morgan became the first player in college history to win the Butkus Award (top linebacker), Nagurski Award (defensive player of the year) and Bednarik Award (top defensive player) in the same season. Morgan never got the chance to win a UM ring, but he made it possible for those behind him to do it.
“I think Coach [Mark] Richt is doing a great job,’’ Morgan said. “He’s bringing the right players in. I’m really excited for the future.”
When asked about next week’s Hurricanes game against FIU, Morgan, who played for coach Butch Davis and still talks to him, said it should be “interesting.’’
“It’ll be fun for Butch,’’ he said. “I know he’s going to be excited forthat game. It should be a nice homecoming for him.”
