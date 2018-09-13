In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, Nebraska coach Scott Frost speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Lincoln, Neb.
College coach says ‘I’d cringe a little when our defensive end hit [UCF] quarterback’

By Jason Dill

September 13, 2018 12:44 PM

Nebraska is up for any challenge, ready to play any team.

Head coach Scott Frost told the Omaha World-Herald the Huskers will play anyone, including UCF.

The Knights had their game this weekend against Power 5 program North Carolina canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

“Personally, I’d cringe a little when our defensive end hit their quarterback,” Frost told the Omaha World-Herald.

Frost was UCF’s head coach in 2017 when the Knights went 13-0 and claimed the national championship after beating Auburn in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as the lone Football Bowl Subdivision undefeated program remaining.

McKenzie Milton, a Heisman Trophy candidate for the Knights this season, was UCF’s quarterback under Frost last season.

UCF hasn’t found a replacement for the UNC game yet.

