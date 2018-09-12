Is Tyler Herro ready to make an impact for Kentucky? One expert believes so.

Tyler Herro’s impressive performance during Kentucky’s Bahamas basketball tour has helped make him one of Andy Katz’s “15 freshmen who can make an impact.”
Herro averaged 17.25 points and shot 8-for-18 from three-point range (44 percent) during UK’s contests against four international teams last month.
“If he can match his scoring prowess during the regular season, then the expectations for Kentucky could be met,” said Katz who writes for NCAA.com and was a longtime writer and on-air analyst for ESPN.
Herro, a four-star prospect out of Milwaukee, Wis., is the only one of UK’s perhaps more heralded freshmen on Katz’s list, coming in at No. 5.
Duke’s Zion Williamson ranks No. 1 on the list. Katz also put Duke’s RJ Barrett at No. 2. Duke was the only school to post two players on Katz’s list.
Kentucky plays Duke in both teams’ season opener at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
EJ Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley all had five-star ratings coming into their recruitment and were top 25 prospects, according to 247Sports.com’s Composite Index. Herro was the No. 37 national prospect in the class of 2018.
Western Kentucky center Charles Basse checked in at No. 11. Among SEC schools, Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland comes in at No. 6, and LSU’s Naz Reid is No. 14.
