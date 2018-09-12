Quick hits from Wednesday’s Miami Hurricanes media viewing

Quick takes Wednesday at Greentree Field during our 15 minutes of viewing:
▪ No new injuries that we could discern.
▪ Sidelined on a conditioning bike again was junior receiver Ahmmon Richards (knee), who was injured in the opener against LSU. Richards wore a black sleeve on his lower left leg.
▪ Senior defensive tackle Demetrius Jackson, who also sustained a knee injury against LSU, was practicing with the other linemen, as he was on Tuesday.
▪ Tight end Michael Irvin, recuperating from knee surgery, was again on a conditioning bike.
▪ NFL scouts were out there from the Colts, Lions and Redskins.
▪ The quarterback order remained the same: Senior starter Malik Rosier, followed by redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.
▪ The tailback order for ball security drills was Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Lorenzo Lingard as the first three, but later the rotation in one drill was Homer, Dallas, Trayone Gray, Robert Burns and Lingard. Mark Richt spoke positively on Monday about 5-11, 225-pound redshirt freshman Burns.
▪ The Canes are favored by 10 points on Saturday.
Will be back after practice.
