First scouting report: Murray State at Kentucky

An early look ahead to the University of Kentucky’s next football game:
The opponent
Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC after beating Florida 27-16 Saturday night) will return home to Lexington to face intrastate foe Murray State (0-2, 0-0 OVC) Saturday, Sept. 15, at noon at Kroger Field in a game that will be telecast on an SEC Network Alternate Channel. Murray State, which competes in the FCS, lost at Central Arkansas 26-13 Saturday night.
Most recent meeting
In the only prior contest between Kentucky and Murray State, UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen threw for four touchdown passes as the Wildcats overcame a whopping 13 penalties (for 119 yards) to defeat the Racers 37-6 on Sept. 6, 2003, in the venue then known as Commonwealth Stadium. It was the first win as Kentucky head coach for Rich Brooks.
Know your foe
1. Mitch Stewart, who played quarterback at Valdosta State under former Kentucky assistant Chris Hatcher, is in his fourth season as Murray State head coach. Stewart has a 10-25 record as head man of the Racers.
2. In its eight most recent games against FBS foes, all losses, Murray State has surrendered an average of 57.1 points a game. The Racers lost last season at Louisville 55-10.
3. Turnovers plagued Murray State in its season-opening 49-10 loss to Southern Illinois. The Racers threw two interceptions and lost four fumbles in the game. Of the 49 points Southern Illinois scored, 28 came off of Murray turnovers.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments