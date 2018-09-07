College football on television this weekend (Sept. 7-8)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the call for the SEC Network on Saturday night when Kentucky visits The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators.

It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Cats try to snap a 31-game losing streak against Florida that stretches all the way back to 1987. Kentucky hasn’t won at Florida Field since 1979.

College and NFL picks: Is this year Kentucky finally beats Florida?

No. 16 TCU gets the party started Friday night with a trip to SMU, coached by former UK assistant Sonny Dykes. ESPN2 has the 8 p.m. telecast.

Saturday, No. 18 Mississippi State visits Kansas State for a noon kickoff on ESPN. No. 6 Oklahoma plays host to UCLA at 1 p.m. on Fox.

The top SEC game features No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. We’ve barely started the season, but the outcome should heavily influence the SEC East.

At 7 p.m. on ESPN, No. 2 Clemson visits Texas A&M. It’s a reunion of sorts for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who coached at Florida State, of course.

Texas A&M put up 758 (!!!) yards of offense in Jimbo Fisher’s debut as head coach.



That’s the second-most yards *ever* put up by an A&M team. — TexAgs (@TexAgs) August 31, 2018

Then at 8:30 p.m. on Fox, No. 17 Southern Cal visits No. 10 Stanford. It’s the first big test for USC’s true freshman quarterback Bryce Love. Meanwhile, Stanford running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love will try to bounce back after gaining just 29 yards last week.

Last but not least, No. 15 Michigan State takes on Arizona State and new coach Herm Edwards at 10:45 p.m. on ESPN. Michigan State held off Utah State 38-31 last week.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, Sept. 7

8:00 - TCU at SMU (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 8