This is why the Florida Gators’ recruiting class is picking up steam. Can UF keep it up?

Dan Mullen’s first full recruiting class with the Florida Gators is starting to pick up steam.
UF has received verbal commitments from two Class of 2019 four-star players — cornerback Jaydon Hill and offensive lineman William Harrod — in the days since its 53-6 season-opening rout of Charleston Southern.
With those two commitments, Florida’s class now has 15 players verbally committed and is ranked 18th in the country, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Coming in at 19 in the early going? The Miami Hurricanes.
Hill, a 6-0, 174-pound cornerback, is ranked at the 10th-best player in Alabama and the No. 27 cornerback in the country. He announced his commitment Thursday with a video on Twitter in which he honored his late grandfather. Hill chose UF over Tennessee. Hill is Florida’s third defensive back commitment in the 2019 class, joining three-star cornerback Chester Kimbrough and three-star safety Trent Whittemore.
Harrod, out of Maryland, is tabbed as the No. 32 offensive tackle in the Class of 2019. He chose UF on Monday over Michigan. Harrod is UF’s fourth offensive lineman commitment in the class, joining Carol City’s four-star offensive tackle Wardrick Wilson, three-star guard Riley Simonds out of Georgia and three-star guard Ethan White from Clearwater.
UF is hoping this is just the beginning and has its eyes on a few of South Florida’s top players as well. Carol City running back Nay’Quan Wright, the 11th-ranked running back in the class, took an official visit to UF last weekend during Carol City’s off week. Fort Lauderdale University School standouts Kenny McIntosh (No. 10 running back in 2019 class) and Josh Sanguinetti (No. 13 safety in 2019 class) both named UF among their top-eight schools on Thursday.
Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.
