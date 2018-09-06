Get your coffee ready. UK game against Duke assigned late start time.

Kentucky’s season-opening men’s basketball game against Duke has a scheduled tip-off of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, UK announced Thursday.
UK-Duke will be the late game in the Champions Classic, which will feature Kansas against Michigan State in the early game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Duke and Kentucky are both top-five teams, according to a number of preseason forecasts, while Kansas is considered by some as the top team in the country and Michigan State is a no-doubt top 25 program.
Kentucky leads the overall series with Duke 12-9 with the last matchup coming in 2015 at this same event, a 74-63 win for the Cats.
