Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin, of Seahawks, featured in new Nike Colin Kaepernick ad

Nike released a full-length commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who was the first to kneel during the national anthem in a silent protest.

Earlier this week, fans began threatening to boycott Nike for the partnership with Kaepernick.

President Donald Trump also directed criticism at the company via social media.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

In the commercial, former UCF star and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin is shown with Kaepernick narrating.

The video shows many inspirational sports stories unfolding and highlights Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at an early age, toward the end of the ad.

“If you have only one hand, don’t just watch football,” Kaepernick says in the voiceover. “Play it at the highest level.”

While Kaepernick is speaking during Griffin’s part, highlights of Griffin’s UCF career are shown.

Kaepernick is shown a couple times in the video, including the closing line where he says, “So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough.”

Images of the inspirational sports subjects mentioned earlier in the video appear on buildings as the camera pans out with a caption that reads, “It’s only crazy until you do it. Just do it.”