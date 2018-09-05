Did Virginia Tech fake injuries to slow down FSU’s offense? Willie Taggart thinks so.

In the wake of Florida State’s lopsided season-opening loss to Virginia Tech, Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart criticized the Hokies in his first media interviews since the Monday night game.
Virginia Tech won 24-3 and held FSU’s offense in check for most of the game.
Taggart focused on Virginia Tech’s several injuries on defense as the reason during Wednesday’s Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference.
The Seminoles use an up-tempo offense and saw the Hokies endure injuries on defense five times in the first half following a big play by FSU, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Taggart was asked if the injuries were intentional to slow down his offense.
“It happened too often so it’s hard not to,” Taggart said on the call, according to ESPN.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was asked if his team faked injuries.
“My answer is we had numerous issues with cramping and guys battling through bumps and bruises and nicks and things they were fighting through,” Fuente said on the call, according to ESPN.
The nation’s consensus No. 1 football recruit, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, weighed in on the Virginia Tech injuries via social media Tuesday night. Thibodeaux took an official visit to Florida State for the Noles’ opener.
“After every big play ... that was their game plan,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a video posted showing a Virginia Tech player going down with an injury.
Fuente said on the conference call that they were worried about how his team could handle the Florida heat and humidity, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
