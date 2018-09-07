Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad (87) scored on a touchdown pass early in the second half of what became Florida’s 28-27 come-from-behind victory over the Wildcats last season at Kroger Field.
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Florida game

By Mark Story

September 07, 2018 05:12 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida football game:

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Kentucky football has lost 31 straight games to the Florida Gators. With UK playing at Florida on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, will head coach Mark Stoops talk to his team about the streak?

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: play-by-play, Tom Hart; analyst, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirectTV: Channel 611



Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 113

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline reporter, Dick Gabriel

Florida's winning streak over Kentucky is the longest one active in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision by one opponent over another. The 31 losses, displayed here in Herald-Leader headlines through the years, date to 1987.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

