Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Florida game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida football game:
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: play-by-play, Tom Hart; analyst, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirectTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 113
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline reporter, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Where things stand: SEC football standings
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Florida depth chart: Click here
How the Cats and Gators match up: Click here
