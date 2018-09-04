Miami players walk off the field after losing 33-17 to the LSU Tigers during the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Monday, September 3, 2018.
Miami players walk off the field after losing 33-17 to the LSU Tigers during the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Monday, September 3, 2018. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami players walk off the field after losing 33-17 to the LSU Tigers during the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Monday, September 3, 2018. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

College Sports

Miami Hurricanes plunge in Top 25 rankings

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

September 04, 2018 12:29 PM

As expected, the University of Miami took a deep plunge in the first Top-25 poll that was released on Tuesday: the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Hurricanes were ranked No. 8 by both the Associated Press and coaches in the preseason.

The Canes made the biggest drop among the coaches by falling 13 spots to No. 21.

And not coincidentally, the team that beat UM 33-17 on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic— LSU— made the biggest leap. The Tigers jumped 15 spots to No. 9 among the coaches.

The top 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Auburn, Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes loses 33-17 to the LSU Tigers in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

By

Virginia Tech, which UM plays Nov. 17 in Blacksburg, jumped three spots to No. 14 after defeating Florida State 24-3 on Monday night.

The AP poll will be released at 2 p.m. today.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  