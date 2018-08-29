Florida State releases depth chart for Virginia Tech. Here’s who is playing and where

Florida State released its depth chart for the Labor Day game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Highlights to note from the first depth chart for the Week 1 showdown with the Hokies, which is played at 8 p.m. Monday night are as follows:

▪ James Blackman and Bailey Hockman were beat out by Deondre Francois as the starting quarterback earlier this week, but neither is the confirmed backup. They are listed with the “or” title, meaning either can fit that role.

▪ Six wide receivers are listed as “or” options with just junior Keith Gavin secured at one of the three starting wide receiver positions. Those six listed with the “or” tag are Nyqwan Murray, O.J. Matthews and Keyshawn Helton for one wide receiver slot and Ontaria Wilson, Tre’Shaun Harrison and Tamorrion Terry for the other wide receiver spot.

▪ Mike Arnold, a redshirt sophomore, and redshirt junior Cole Minshew are tapped as the “or” options for the starting right guard position.

▪ Defensively, true freshman Jaiden Woodbey, who was recruited as a safety, has earned the start as the star linebacker which is akin to the nickel role as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back.

▪ At free safety, either Stanford Samuels III or Hamsah Nasirildeen will get the start.

Head coach Willie Taggart told reporters in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday that Joshua Kaindoh, who played high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will play Monday. He’s listed as the backup defensive end to Brian Burns.

Taggart also told reporters all the wide receivers will contribute.

