In this Nov. 25, 2015, file photo, former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook wears the alternate black uniform as he runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Tallahassee, Fla.
In this Nov. 25, 2015, file photo, former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook wears the alternate black uniform as he runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Tallahassee, Fla. Mark Wallheiser AP
In this Nov. 25, 2015, file photo, former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook wears the alternate black uniform as he runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Tallahassee, Fla. Mark Wallheiser AP

College Sports

The Seminoles unveil a special uniform for their Labor Day game against Virginia Tech

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

August 29, 2018 10:09 AM

The Willie Taggart era in Tallahassee, Florida, officially begins Monday night with Florida State’s 2018 college football opener against Virginia Tech.

The Labor Day game, slated for 8 p.m., will see the Seminoles sport their alternate black uniforms for the first time since 2015.

FSU’s Twitter account unveiled the black uniform choice in a 21 second video followed by the #DoSomething hashtag Taggart’s ushered into his era with the Seminoles.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

  Comments  