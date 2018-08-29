What you need to know from Miami Hurricanes football final media viewing before LSU

Four days and counting.

Hardly seems possible.

The No. 8 Hurricanes will meet the No. 25 LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The final media availability before then came Wednesday morning.

Here’s some of what you need to know:

▪ Only one player was sidelined Wednesday. It was 6-6, 304-pound redshirt freshman Zalon’tae Hillery, a third-string offensive tackle who was not listed on the depth chart released Tuesday because it only goes two-deep. Hillery was pedaling on a conditioning bike on the sideline.

▪ Darrell Langham, a 6-4, 235-pound redshirt senior, was quickly looked at by a UM staff member after he might have hit his left arm/shoulder awkwardly against a tackling dummy during individual drills. He was not subsequently sidelined when we were there.

▪ The quarterback order was the same as it has been all camp: starter Malik Rosier, and 2A or 2B backup N’Kosi Perry, followed by 2A or 2B backup Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams. On Tuesday’s depth chart after Rosier’s name, it says Cade Weldon OR N’Kosi Perry, and all coach Mark Richt would say about that was, “I promise you it will be one of those two [Cade Weldon or N’Kosi Perry]. … One of those two will be second team.”

▪ The running back order was the same: Starter Travis Homer followed by DeeJay Dallas, Trayone Gray (also the starting fullback), Robert Burns and true freshman Lorenzo Lingard.

▪ Defensive end Joe Jackson practiced again with a large brace over his left arm and elbow.

▪ UM starting running back Travis Homer on starting against a top-25 Southeastern Conference team: “It’s exciting to be able to play an SEC team after just playing all ACC the entire season last year. We finally get to switch it up.

“I think we’re a lot more efficient on our offense, definitely, and our defense continues to play great.’’

If you didn’t read my story posted last evening, please give it a whirl. It’s about UM’s offensive line, which I believe is the most vulnerable unit offensively going into this game — for sure depth-wise, although the first-team, according to coaches and players, has done a great job during fall camp.