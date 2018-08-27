First look: New stadium, facilities a home run with Kentucky baseball players

While there is still much to be done on Kentucky’s new $50 million baseball stadium, its players got a peak Saturday at some of the amenities that are finished. The reaction? Stunned amazement.
From the hoots an hollers when they first entered their new locker room, to their first look out over an unfinished field from the new dugout, KYWildcatsTV captured it all in a video posted across social media.
“It’s way more than I thought,” T.J. Collett said on the video as the team toured the finished and unfinished areas. “I was not expecting this much. The best facilities I’ve ever gone through in my life.”
The tour began from UK’s old locker room where Coach Nick Mingione gathered the group for a bus trip over to the new stadium off Alumni Drive. They also got to check out some of the finished hallways, a training room, a lounge, a fitness room and the unfinished underground hitting and pitching areas.
The facility is expected to be fully ready by the start of the 2019 season. A schedule has not yet been released.
