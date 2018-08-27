The FSU Seminoles have their starting quarterback. It’s a name you’ve heard before

Florida State’s quarterback battle is over.
Head coach Willie Taggart named Deondre Francois the Seminoles’ starting quarterback for their Labor Day opener against Virginia Tech before Monday’s practice in Tallahassee.
“When he’s in there running the offense, it’s a lot more efficient and a lot less mistakes,” Taggart told Seminoles.com. “As a staff, we decided that Deondre was the best for us, and we’re going to go that way.”
Francois was FSU’s starting quarterback in last year’s neutral site opener against Alabama. However, Francois injured his knee against the Crimson Tide and missed the remainder of the 2017 season.
In the offseason, Francois, an Orlando native who played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, had a couple off the field incidents.
But Francois moved back on campus and repaired his relationship with the team and coaching staff, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Following Francois’ injury, James Blackman became FSU’s starting quarterback for the 2017 season. In addition to Blackman, Francois, a redshirt junior, beat out Bailey Hockman to start next Monday’s game with Virginia Tech.
That game will see legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden and Virginia Tech longtime coach Frank Beamer serve as honorary captains. Past Seminole great Peter Warrick, who torched the Hokies in the 1999 national title game, is slated to have his jersey retired at that game.
