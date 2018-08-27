Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale rave about ‘gripping’ Rick Pitino book on recruiting scandal

Two of ESPN’s most high-profile college basketball analysts offer rave reviews of their advance copies of “Rick Pitino: My Story.”
“Hot off the press / get the TRUTH about the hoops scandal / a key FACT / Rick Pitino & no one on his staff were indicted like many others yet he gets fired / Read what he says & I believe if u were a naysayer u might change ur feelings / a super READ!” said Dick Vitale in a Twitter post showing himself holding a copy.
Vitale has been one of Pitino’s staunchest defenders in the wake his firing from Louisville last October. Pitino’s program at Louisville was implicated in the FBI’s investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball that was announced in a press conference last September. But no one at Louisville has been charged and few other substantial details have emerged in the case.
“Just finished reading an advance copy of Rick Pitino’s new book “Pitino: My Story.” What a compelling book,” tweeted Jay Bilas, who had the first on-camera interview with Pitino after he was fired. “From the NCAA to the FBI to a detailed history of how the money influence has changed the game, like him or not, Pitino’s book is gripping stuff.”
Pitino has filed a breach of contract suit against the university and has maintained U of L rushed to judgment when it let go of athletics director Tom Jurich and himself after the purported scandal broke.
Louisville’s alleged part in the scandal involved an alleged payment to a high-profile recruit that was said to be facilitated by Adidas, the program’s athletic apparel sponsor, according to the original indictment.
The book includes the tagline: “Inside the biggest recruiting scandal in NCAA history and 40 years of coaching college basketball.”
“Rick Pitino: My Story” is scheduled to be released Sept. 4.
