It’s official: UM will face Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow in LSU opener

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said during a news conference on Monday afternoon that he had decided on his starting quarterback to face the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic.
The coach just didn’t tell the media who it was.
A bit later in the afternoon, media reports, followed by an official LSU depth chart, made it clear that Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow is the guy.
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated tweeted out the news.
Most, including University of Miami coach Mark Richt and likely by extension, his Hurricanes, had expected it to be Burrow. At least that’s what Mark Richt told Joe Rose on Monday morning on his weekly WQAM radio show.
Burrow has been competing against 6-5, 183-pound sophomore Myles Brennan.
Richt said Burrow is a “super mobile guy. You can expect certain quarterback run aspects’’ and if not “you can expect...more of a power running game...play action pass and more pocket pass.
“We think it’s going to be Burrow...But we’ll see.’’
Burrow, listed as 6-4 and 216 pounds in his LSU bio, is a junior from The Plains, Ohio. He transferred to LSU after the 2018 spring semester and was with the Buckeyes for three seasons. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and played in 2016 and 2017 as a backup to OSU starter J.T. Barrett, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
That’s a 74.36-percent accuracy rate.
Burrow also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown.
As for Brennan, he played in six games last season, going 14 of 24 for 182 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.
Brennan’s experience last season came against BYU, Chattanooga, Syracuse, Troy, Alabama and Texas A&M. He could still play in up to four games and be redshirted, per a new NCAA redshirt rule.
Kickoff for No. 8 UM vs. No. 25 LSU is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Hurricanes finished 10-3 in 2017.
The Tigers finished 9-4.
