How the Miami Hurricanes should fare during a season of great expectations

Breaking down the Miami Hurricanes’ 2018 schedule:
▪ Sept. 2: vs. LSU (Arlington, Texas), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Tigers are 2-1 in opening neutral site games over last four seasons, but lack offensive punch to beat this elite Canes defense. Miami 24, LSU 20
▪ Sept. 8: vs. Savannah State, 6 p.m. (ACC Network): Miami has beaten an FCS program every year since 2008 by an average score of 50-8. Miami 63, Savannah State 7
▪ Sept. 15: at Toledo, Noon (TBA): Rockets went 6-0 at home in 2017 and led UM 16-10 at halftime in Miami last season. This won’t be easy. Miami 34, Toledo 24
▪ Sept. 22: vs. FIU (TBA): Butch Davis was 2-1 versus the Canes when he coached North Carolina. Miami 37, FIU 13
▪ Sept. 27: vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m. (ESPN): Tar Heels lead the all-time series 11-10 and bring back eight starters on defense. This will not be easy on short week. Miami 34, North Carolina 28
▪ Oct. 6: vs. Florida State (TBA): Favored team has won seven of last seven meetings and visitor has won 9 of last 12 in the series. Miami 25, FSU 22
▪ Oct. 13: at Virginia (TBA): Canes have lost three of last five years the week after FSU and barely hung on to beat Georgia Tech after its trip to Tallahassee last year. Miami 26, Virginia 23
▪ Oct. 26: at Boston College, 7 p.m. (ESPN): First meeting with former Big East rivals since 2012. Eagles are 5-24 versus UM all-time, but have won 2 of last 3. Boston College 20, Miami 17
▪ Nov. 3: vs. Duke (TBA): Blue Devils last won in Miami in 1976 and are 2-13 all-time versus Canes. Miami 31, Duke 15
▪ Nov. 10: at Georgia Tech (TBA): Miami has won eight of last nine in series, but needed some late magic to survive last year’s meeting. Miami 28, Georgia Tech 14
▪ Nov. 17: at Virginia Tech (TBA): Canes have won four of last six meetings including, but are just 1-3 in Blacksburg since 2009. Miami 31, Virginia Tech 20
▪ Nov. 24: vs. Pittsburgh (TBA): Panthers are 2-2 in series over last four games and stopped UM from finishing regular season 11-0 last year. Miami 42, Pittsburgh 21
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.
Comments