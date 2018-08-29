How the Florida State Seminoles should fare during first season under new coach

Breaking down the Florida State Seminoles’ 2018 schedule:
▪Sept. 3: vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN): FSU is 14-2 versus Hokies dating back to 1976 and has won its last seven home openers. FSU 27, Virginia Tech 23
▪Sept. 8: vs. Samford, 7:20 p.m. (TBA): Seminoles have beaten FCS teams by an average score of 55-7 since 2008. FSU 59, Samford 14
▪Sept. 15: at Syracuse, Noon (TBA): Seminoles have won 10 in a row versus the Orange. FSU 38, Syracuse 21
▪Sept. 22: vs. Northern Illinois (TBA): Rematch of the 2013 Orange Bowl. Seminoles are 5-0 versus MAC, but haven’t hosted a team in the conference since 2006. FSU 35, N. Illinois 17
▪Sept. 29: at Louisville (TBA): Cardinals have won two in a row in the series, but Lamar Jackson isn’t around this time. FSU 38, Louisville 26
▪Oct. 6: at Miami (TBA): Seminoles haven’t lost in Miami since 2004 and visitor has won 9 of 12 in series. Miami 25, FSU 22
▪Oct. 20: vs. Wake Forest (TBA): The last three meetings with the Demon Deacons have been tight, but FSU has won six straight in the series. FSU 37, Wake Forest 22
▪Oct. 27: vs. Clemson (TBA): Tigers have won three in a row versus FSU, but last year’s game was first real blowout. Clemson 34, FSU 24
▪Nov. 3: at N.C. State (TBA): Wolfpack won in Tallahassee last year for the first time in 12 years and this will be payback. FSU 48, N.C. State 31
▪Nov. 10: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. (TBA): Irish is 2-6 all-time verses FSU and was blown out 37-0 last time Seminoles visited South Bend in 2003. FSU 27, Notre Dame 24
▪Nov. 17: vs. Boston College (TBA): Eagles crushed Seminoles 35-3 last season, but haven’t won in Tallahassee since 2008. FSU 31, Boston College 27
▪Nov. 24: vs. Florida (TBA): FSU’s five-game winning streak is the longest in the series, but Seminoles still trail all-time series 34-26-2. FSU 38, Florida 34
