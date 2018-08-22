The Auburn Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class added a commit in this four-state athlete

The Auburn Tigers added their 16th commit in the Class of 2019 when four-star athlete Cam’Ron Kelly announced his commitment. The 6-1, 190-pound Chesapeake, Virginia, native had been a Virginia Tech commit from June 7 until July 21.
Kelly is ranked as the fourth-best player in Virginia and the 13th overall athlete in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Kelly took an unofficial visit to Auburn on July 28. He had offers from 40 other schools, including Alabama, Oklahoma and Penn State.
Kelly is one of four Auburn commits described as an “athlete” by 247Sports, joining four-stars Zion Puckett, Jashawn Sheffield and Jaylin Simpson.
