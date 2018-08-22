Miami Hurricanes beat (fake) LSU in final fall scrimmage. Quick takes from Mark Richt

The University of Miami had its final fall scrimmage on Wednesday at Miami Southridge High School, a practice game of sorts that spotted “LSU’’— the team made up of pretty much everyone but the first-team UM players — a 17-0 lead going into the (mythical) third quarter, said Canes coach Mark Richt, who wanted the starters to have a sense of urgency.
The winner?
Miami, 28-27.
When LSU was down 21-17, Richt created a make-believe fumble-turned-touchdown which made it 24-21 LSU.
LSU scored again after quarterback Malik Rosier threw a pick, which led to walk-on kicker Turner Davidson hitting a field goal to make it 27-21.
With less than two minutes left, the offense got the ball on its own 25-yard line “and had to go 75 yards with no timeouts,’’ Richt said.
And they did.
Ahmmon Richards caught a touchdown from Rosier to make it 27-27, and scholarship kicker Bubba Baxa put the Canes ahead 28-27 with the extra point.
“That was a big deal,’’ the coach said... “Kind of like last year, wait till the last drive. But that’s just football.’’
Some quick hits from Richt:
▪ Safety Sheldrick Redwine had a pick.
▪ Walk-on freshman kicker Camden Price “is kicking the ball well,’’ though scholarship freshman kicker “Bubba [Baxa] would be the guy right now. I’ve seen Price kick it well, [so] I feel good about that.’’
▪ Turner Davidson kicked a field goal to make it 27-21 LSU.
▪ Richt gave backup quarterback Cade Weldon a couple opportunities to play with the first team on Wednesday.
▪ Starting cornerback Trajan Bandy, who sat out the past two practices, practiced Wednesday, according to Richt.
▪ Starting defensive end Joe Jackson (left elbow brace) did not. “But he’s going to be fine,’’ Richt said.
▪ “Linebacker De’Andre Wilder hasn’t been working,’’ Richt said. “We’re evaluating him.”
Richt said Rosier “was mostly accurate. He’s doing well. We’re protecting real well. Our No. 1 line is doing a real good job.
“Even [with] our runs, they’re really doing a great job.”
▪ Freshman DJ Scaife “got a few reps,’’ as well as Venzell Boulware, with the first-team O-line.
One of the two will be the sixth offensive lineman in games, Richt said.
“I like what happened in camp,’’ Richt said. “I like how hard everyone is practicing. I like how everybody is coaching... We will be physically and mentally tested [against LSU]. “It will be a gut check at the very least. When you play LSU Game 1... in this setting we’re going to be in, you can’t help thinking, ‘I better get ready.’’’
This story will be updated.
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Please click here for a fast way to get it done.
Comments