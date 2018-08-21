The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2022 season in Atlanta against this Pac-12 team

The Georgia Bulldogs will again open their season in Atlanta come 2022, this time against a Pac-12 opponent.
The AJC’s Tim Tucker reported Tuesday the Bulldogs will face the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 edition of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. It will be the second time in three years Georgia will play in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, as the Bulldogs face Virginia in 2020.
“Both coaches wanted to do it, and we got with the athletic directors and were able to put a deal together,” Gary Stokan, president and CEO of Peach Bowl Inc, told Tucker. “We are ecstatic about having Georgia and Oregon.
“After we got the 2020 game scheduled, Kirby said, ‘Let’s look forward. We’d like to come back as early and as often as we can.”
The 2022 game will mark the fourth time Georgia will have played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game after losing to Boise State in 2011, beating North Carolina in 2016 and facing Virginia in 2020. Oregon has never played in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and is in line to be the second Pac-12 team to play in one of the games after Washington this season.
Georgia and Oregon have only played once, with the Bulldogs winning at home 27-16 in 1977.
Comments