UCF 2018 football season preview: Knights aim for perfection again

The University of Central Florida football team ripped through its 2017 schedule without a defeat to set up a pivotal postseason game with Auburn.
Both the Knights and Tigers were left out of the College Football Playoff.
UCF won that Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, then began its claim as the national title holders on the argument that it defeated the only team to beat the two CFB national title game teams — Georgia and Alabama.
The Crimson Tide and Knights engaged in a war of words during the offseason, which became one of the leading offseason talking points.
But that was 2017.
Scott Frost left to become Nebraska’s head coach. Shaquem Griffin was one of several stars to leave for the NFL.
There are obvious voids to fill with a new head coach in Josh Heupel, but the Knights still have talent to contend for the American Athletic Conference title.
Whether they repeat an undefeated season and aim another claim at a national title remains to be seen.
Regardless, this team has a bonafide Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback McKenzie Milton.
The Hawaii native averaged 310.5 passing yards per game with37 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 2017.
His passing efficiency of 179.3 that season ranked second in college football.
The Knights began a social media campaign in the offseason in support of Milton for the Heisman, tying in his Hawaiian roots for creative points.
“It’s been a long offseason, but at the same time, it’s gone by fast because we’ve been working hard and we’ve been eager to follow up a good year and we’ll be ready to go on Aug. 30,” Milton told the OrlandoSentinel.
Offensively, the Knights shouldn’t have any trouble picking up where they left off with Milton and wide receivers Dredrick Snelson and Cam Stewart returning.
UCF also has a couple transfers with wide receiver Tre Nixon(Ole Miss) and tight end Jake Hescock (Wisconsin) coming into the fold for 2018.
The running game has pieces back, too.
The real question for this UCF team is on the defensive side.
Griffin was the driving force last year at linebacker with13.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He’s with the Seattle Seahawks now.Mike Hughes is also gone to the NFL. The cornerback, along with Kyle Gibson,had a team-best four interceptions in 2017.
Gibson returned, so the question is who fills Griffin’s role?
According to the Orlando Sentinel, it will be several players.
“As the middle backer, you kind of have to be the leader of the defense,” senior Pat Jasinski told the Orlando Sentinel.“You’ve got to communicate a lot, both on and off the field. It’s one thing that I’ve had to kind of build because I did it last year, but Shaquem had a big role and a lot of influence on the defense, so a lot of guys looked up to him and listened to him. I think I’ve just got to have that same influence on guys, really push guys and keep them accountable.”
After pushing their brand to a national level with the 2017season, the Knights get their first test of the 2018 season on Sept. 15 with a visit to North Carolina. It’s one of two Atlantic Coast Conference teams UCF faces this year.
But the Knights don’t exactly have a favorable opponent the following week when Florida Atlantic rolls into Orlando.
The Friday night game on Sept. 21 is one to circle, and it’s scheduled to be broadcasted on ESPN.
That game, if the UNC game ends well, should determine how good this year’s UCF team is and whether or not the Knights are on the path toward contending for the AAC title and a big-time bowl invitation.
