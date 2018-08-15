Another former Wildcat signs deal with NBA team

The Miami Heat announced Wednesday they have signed former Kentucky basketball player Marcus Lee to a contract.
Lee, a 6-foot-9 forward out of San Francisco, played three seasons with the Wildcats before transferring back to his home state to finish his college career at California. He averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.63 blocks and 1.3 assists for the Bears last season, but did not get selected in this summer’s NBA Draft.
Lee’s play at Kentucky was highlighted by a breakout performance in the 2014 NCAA Elite Eight game against Michigan in the place of an injured Willie Cauley-Stein where he had some highlight-reel dunks along with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Lee’s sophomore year, he averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds on a team that included a future No. 1 pick at his position in Karl-Anthony Towns. That UK team went to the Final Four and finished with a 38-1 record.
As a junior, Lee averaged 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He attended the 2016 NBA Draft Combine before withdrawing his name and transferring to Cal.
Lee appeared in seven NBA Las Vegas Summer League games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this past July, averaging 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.57 blocks in 15.9 minutes per game. He shot 70 percent (21-of-30) from the field.
According to a report by Sun-Sentinel.com, the signing gives the Heat 17 players under contract. The team is allowed 15 players and two two-way players at the start of the season. Former Cat Bam Adebayo is among the players signed at Lee’s position.
