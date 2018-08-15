The LSU Tigers schedule a home-and-home series with this perennial playoff contender

LSU and Clemson announced a home-and-home series Wednesday. The two teams will play their 2025 season opener at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium and will play their 2026 season opener at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

“We have put an emphasis on bringing Power 5 teams outside of the Southeastern Conference to Tiger Stadium as often as we can,” LSU athletics director Joe Alleva said. “It’s what we want, and most importantly it’s what our fans want.”

The 2025 meeting between the Tigers teams will be the first team they have met in a regular-season game. It will be the fourth time LSU and Clemson have ever played, the last being the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl which Clemson won 25-24.

LSU opens its 2018 season against Miami (FL) in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2. Clemson, meanwhile, hosts Furman on Sept. 1.