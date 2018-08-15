The LSU Tigers are down to three quarterbacks after this player’s transfer decision

The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition is down from four players to three.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse announced Tuesday he is transferring from the program. Narcisse’s departure leaves the quarterback competition down to Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow, sophomore Myles Brennan and junior Justin McMillan.
Narcisse redshirted with the Tigers in 2017. The St. James, Louisiana, native joined LSU as a four-star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017.
Narcisse’s decision to leave may not be the last one involving LSU quarterbacks. Per The Advocate’s Brooks Kubena, McMillan “is also likely to transfer.” McMillan was absent from the Tigers’ practice on Tuesday.
