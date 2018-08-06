Lane Kiffin trolls the President and First Lady on Twitter following LeBron dustup

Last week, LeBron James told CNN he thinks President Donald Trump has used sports to divide the country as the former Cavaliers and Heat star prepared to open his innovative, ‘I Promise School.’
President Trump responded via Twitter that “James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”
The “Mike” part was in reference to Michael Jordan, who, along with several other athletes, sided with James, according to NBC News.
Now a South Florida coach weighed in with his opinion following a CNBC story over the weekend that First Lady Melania Trump supported James after her husband criticized James on social media.
Florida Atlantic football coach Lane Kiffin tweeted, “#Problemsathome @MELANIA TRUMP @realDonaldTrump,” on Sunday in response to The Sporting News story on Melania’s support of James.
