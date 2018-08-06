Louisville’s Chane Behanan challenged Kentucky’s Darius Miller during the 2012 Final Four in New Orleans eventually won by Kentucky. Behanan and Louisville would return to the Final Four and win the national title the next season. Behanan was dismissed by the team a year later and on Saturday was arrested during a traffic stop in Louisville.
Louisville’s Chane Behanan challenged Kentucky’s Darius Miller during the 2012 Final Four in New Orleans eventually won by Kentucky. Behanan and Louisville would return to the Final Four and win the national title the next season. Behanan was dismissed by the team a year later and on Saturday was arrested during a traffic stop in Louisville. Chris Steppig AP
College Sports

Former Louisville basketball player arrested on drug, weapon charges

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

August 06, 2018 09:48 AM

Chane Behanan, the former University of Louisville basketball player who was dismissed from the team for a violation of university rules a year after the Cardinals’ vacated 2013 national championship, was arrested Saturday night in Louisville.

According to a report by the Courier Journal, Behanan, 25, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm after he and others were pulled over in a traffic stop by Louisville Metro Police. Behanan was reported to be a backseat passenger in the vehicle. Others in the car face similar charges.

According to the arrest citation, Behanan was sitting next to a stolen “AK-47-style rifle,” and the vehicle had a “marijuana residue.”

Behanan played at Louisville from 2011 to 2013. After his dismissal from the team for what was later revealed to be marijuana use, Behanan considered transferring, but instead opted to go pro. He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, but was picked up in the developmental league draft by the G League’s Rio Grand Valley Vipers where he played one season. He has bounced between foreign leagues and other G League teams since.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to the Courier Journal’s Danielle Lerner.

The Louisville men’s basketball program will have to officially vacate its 2013 national title after the NCAA announced it denied their appeal regarding sanctions placed in the wake of a sex scandal.

