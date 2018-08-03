Summer fades to fall camp Saturday, when strong UM roster could rock Top-10 expectations

Miami Hurricanes safety Sheldrick Redwine, No. 22, gets the turnover chain after recovering the ball in the second quarter against Pitt at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Nov. 24, 2017. Redwine had secured the job of starter, opposite Jaquan Johnson, as 2018 fall camp was about to begin. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com