The Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class thanks to this four-star recruit

Four-star junior college defensive end/linebacker Jermaine Johnson committed to Georgia on Thursday night. The commitment of Johnson, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 1 overall JUCO player, propelled the Bulldogs past Alabama for the No. 1 recruiting class for the Class of 2019.
The 6-6, 250-pound Johnson chose Georgia over offers from schools such as Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon. A native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Johnson is currently playing at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Independence’s 2017 season was recently featured on the third season of the Netflix show “Last Chance U.”
“He’s an NFL athlete,” Independence Community College coach Jason Brown told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “There’s no question about that. He can play on the hash or he can rush the passer.”
“He’s just that talented of a kid. He can play just about anywhere on the field. He just has to understand that this game is short-lived and he needs to know that football will not last forever.”
Johnson gives Georgia 17 commitments in the Class of 2019 and gives the Bulldogs 286.30 points in 247Sports’ composite team rankings, pushing them past Alabama, which has 286.30.
